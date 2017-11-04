Watch each LeBron James basket on his way to 57 points against the Wizards

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James scored 57 points against the Washington Wizards on Friday night. (Source WOIO)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James scored 57 points against the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

The Cavs defeated the Wizards 130-122.

Cleveland is 4-5 on the year.

James was 23/34 from the field, he also brought in 11 rebounds and seven assists.

The 57 points were a season-high for the forward.

You can watch each basket James made in the game on Nov. 3 in the video below.

The Cavs play against the Atlanta Hawks at 3 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Quicken Loans Arena.

