Cleveland police looking for inmate who escaped custody

The Cleveland Police Department is looking for an inmate who escaped custody.

Police said Antwoine Thomas is currently under arrest for receiving stolen property.

Investigators said Thomas was transported from jail to MetroHealth Medical Center on Nov. 1 for medical treatment.

Authorities said Thomas escaped from custody around noon on Nov. 4.

Police said he was last seen wearing:

No shirt

Black jogging pants with a white strip down the side of the pants

Investigators said Thomas has an extensive criminal history including crimes of violence and should be considered dangerous.

"He's an individual that doesn't want to go back to jail and we're kinda used to those individuals so we'll after him and I'm 100% confident that we'll get him," U.S. Marshall, Northern District of Ohio Pete Elliott said.

Police ask that anyone with information about him should call 911 or 1-866-4-WANTED.

