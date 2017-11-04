Kent police raising funds for men's health

The design of the Kent police shirts for Movember. (Source Kent Police)

The Kent Police Department is raising funds and awareness for men's health.

According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, the team is passionate about the Movember Foundation because the group is tackling some of the most significant health issues faced by men.

The team raised $1,740 last year.

The police department is selling shirts for $15 to support the cause.

If you have any interest in buying a shirt you can email Detective Marino at marinod@kent-ohio.org.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.