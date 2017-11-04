Cleveland International Film Festival will have opening night at Playhouse Square

The event will be on April 4. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland International Film Festival announced the opening night festivities will be at the Playhouse Square.

The event will be on April 4.

The Gala starts with a film at 7 p.m. at the Connor Palace.

A post shared by Cleveland Int'l Film Festival (@clefilmfest) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

After the film a party will take place at 9 p.m. at the KeyBank State lobby.

Opening night tickets are on sale at clevelandfilm.org.

Gala tickets are $225 per person.

Film information for the festival will be announced in March.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.