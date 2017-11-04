Cleveland International Film Festival will have opening night at Playhouse Square

Cleveland International Film Festival will have opening night at - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

The Cleveland International Film Festival announced the opening night festivities will be at the Playhouse Square.

The event will be on April 4.

The Gala starts with a film at 7 p.m. at the Connor Palace.

After the film a party will take place at 9 p.m. at the KeyBank State lobby.

Opening night tickets are on sale at clevelandfilm.org.

Gala tickets are $225 per person.

Film information for the festival will be announced in March.

