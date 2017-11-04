Neighborhood reacts to child killed by German Shepherd

A community is trying to make sense of a tragic dog attack that left one newborn baby dead. (Source WOIO)

"I didn't even know that there was a little baby over there. I never saw the baby ever," Neighbor Tiana Hosta said.

Hosta said she couldn't believe what happened right next door to her Carrington Avenue home when the 14-day-old baby was fatally mauled by a family dog.

"I personally never felt very threatened. I just kept my distance because it seemed to be a guard dog of some sort," Hosta said.

But all that changed Friday night.

"All of a sudden my husband and I heard a ton of screaming and yelling. After that a silver car sped out of here going about a hundred miles an hour," Hosta said.

She said that after the commotion was over, she stepped outside to what seemed like a a sea of police and ambulance lights, all working to save a life.

"EMS, Fire department, other family members showed up and then 40 minutes after that the dog seemed to completely stop barking like he wasn't at the household anymore," Hosta said.

Now Hosta has questions about what could have possibly led up to this happening.

"I'm really hurt by what happened. I really want to find out and get to the bottom of how that even came about," Hosta said.

She's not the only one.

"The dog was vicious. I don't know why you would have that type of dog around your child," neighbor Pamela Otis said.

"I would hate for something like that to happen. Absolutely hate it," Hosta said.

"My heart and my prayers go out to the family. I know they're going through it too," Otis said.

Police said in a news release that the dog was a 4-year-old German Shepherd.

The dog escaped from the kitchen area where he was fenced in, and bit the baby girl who was in a bedroom on the first floor. The baby, who has been identified a 2-week-old Sophia Booth, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where she died.

The Cleveland Kennel was notified and took custody of the dog.

So far the mother of the child has not been charged with anything, and the case will be presented to the prosecutor's office.

