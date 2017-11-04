Houston fans help woman get her hat back during World Series parade

Houston Astros fans made sure a woman got her hat back after it fell from a higher level of a parking garage during the World Series parade on Friday. (Source AP Images)

Each level of the garage was filled with fans who came out to celebrate the Astros championship.

A post shared by CBS Sports (@cbssports) on Nov 3, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

The woman's hat did not hit the ground, a fan on one of the lower levels caught the hat.

The fans came together and they kept throwing the hat until the woman got it back.

