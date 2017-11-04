Iowa dominates Ohio State, OSU most likely eliminated from College Football Playoff

The University of Iowa football team dominated Ohio State University on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes 55-24.

J.T. Barrett threw four interceptions in the game.

Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley threw five touchdowns in the game.

The OSU loss probably eliminates the Buckeyes from qualifying for the College Football Playoff.

A two-loss team has never made the playoff.

Ohio State was an 18-point favorite to win the game.

