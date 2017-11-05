Tornado Watch expires for counties in Northeast Ohio, crews begin to clean up damage

Photo of storm damage in Sagamore Hills. (Source Cleveland 19 Viewer John Zaccardelli)

A Tornado Watch was issued for several counties in Northeast Ohio on Sunday.

Crews are starting to clean up the damage.

Streets in Bay Village were flooded after the storm on Sunday.

Thousands of people were left without power.

Power lines and trees were down in Norwalk.

Sunday's storm damaged the football field at Margetta High School in Castalia.

A house in Macedonia was hit by a fallen tree.

Crews are also working on trees and downed power lines in Brecksville.

Trees and power lines are down in Brecksville https://t.co/CU2LtMkmqq pic.twitter.com/Hih6sZppTI — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) November 6, 2017

According to the National Weather Service the Tornado Watch was in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Ohio Counties that were included on the Tornado Watch:

Cuyahoga

Ashland

Erie

Lorain

Holmes

Medina

Allen

Butler

Crawford

Delaware

Hamilton

Logan

Madison

Mercer

Champaign

Hancock

Huron

Marion

Miami

Auglaize

Clark

Darke

Greene

Hardin

Knox

Lucas

Montgomery

Morrow

Putnam

Seneca

Van Wert

Wood

Ottawa

Richland

Shelby

Warren

Wyandot

Ottawa

Preble

Richland

Sandusky

Shelby

Union

Warren

Wayne

Wyandot



The differences between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning:

Tornado Watch: Be prepared. A Tornado Watch means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. You should review and discuss emergency plans and check supplies. Review where your safe room is. You should be ready if a warning is issued or if you think a tornado is approaching. Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, it covers numerous counties or even states.

Tornado Warning: Take Action. A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. Imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are in a mobile home, vehicle or outside, you should move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Warnings are issued by your local forecast office. Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area that may be impacted by a tornado identified by a forecast on radar or trained spotter/law enforcement who is watching the storm.



Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.