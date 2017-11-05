Body found in park on Cleveland's East Side

Cleveland police homicide detectives were called out to Kirtland Park early Sunday morning after a man's body was found.

The man was found near East 49th Street and South Marginal Road around 8 a.m. on Nov. 5.

The man, who was not yet been identified, was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

The cause and manner of death is undetermined, but police believe it is a homicide.

