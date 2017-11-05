Cleveland Browns in chaos at the bye week

The Cleveland Browns are in chaos at the bye week.

The Browns are 0-8 and one very well-publicized botching of a possible trade for Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback A.J. McCarron.

There is speculation that Sashi Brown intentionally sabotaged the deal (which would have sent 2nd and 3rd round picks to Cincinnati) rather than give his head coach the quarterback he desired.

Whatever the truth, it was another awful look for a team that has become a laughingstock in the NFL.

So, the bigger question becomes this: Does anyone from this regime (Sashi Brown, Paul DePodesta, Hue Jackson), that is now 1-23 since taking over in Berea, survive when the season ends?

Josh Cribbs, Bob Golic, Beanie Wells and I tackled that topic on the “Tailgate” on Sunday.

