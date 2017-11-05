Cavaliers vs. Hawks: How to watch, live coverage and streaming - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cavaliers vs. Hawks: How to watch, live coverage and streaming

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 4-5 on the year. (Source AP Images) The Cleveland Cavaliers are 4-5 on the year. (Source AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Atlanta Hawks at 3 p.m. on Nov. 5.

The Cavs are 4-5 on the year.

The Hawks are 1-8 on the year.

TV Channel: Fox Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM

Announcers: Fred McLeod and Austin Carr

Odds: Cavs -13.5, 221.5 points

