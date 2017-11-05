Melt Bar and Grilled will open location in Canton on Monday

Photo of one of the sandwiches (Source Melt)

Melt Bar and Grilled will open its 11th location in Canton, Ohio. The restaurant will be located at Belden Village Mall.

According to the Melt Bar and Grilled Instagram account, the restaurant will open on Nov. 6.

A post shared by Melt Bar and Grilled (@meltbargrilled) on Nov 5, 2017 at 10:16am PST

For a full list of menu items at the restaurant click this link. For a full list of Melt Bar and Grilled locations click this link.

Melt's November Special is New Bomb Turkey.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.