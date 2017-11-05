Violent crimes claim Cleveland Saturday night

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams released a video on Facebook talking about how the police department is combating violent crimes just like the one that took place on West 6th Street on Saturday night. SOURCE: WOIO

It was a rough night for Downtown Cleveland on Saturday.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams released a video on Facebook talking about how the police department is combating violent crimes just like the one that took place on West 6th Street on Saturday night.

"The city of Cleveland has had it's challenges this year with crime and specifically with violent crime," Williams said.

Those challenges that seem to be growing by the day.

Bullet holes and shattered glass tell the story of what happened on West 6th Street Saturday night.

Multiple businesses in one building seemingly vandalized after a shooting took place. No one was reportedly hurt.

"We have reduced the number of shootings in the city by 100 compared to this same time last year," Williams said.

However 20 minutes later, only feet away in what seems to be a separate incident, one man was rushed to the hospital after being shot on West 6th and St. Clair Avenue.

"We know that there's still a lot more work to do," Williams said.

Just right down the street at Tequila Ranch, another violent crime took place around the same time. In this case it was felonious assault.

The Mayor has been working with the chief to find an answer to the problems.

"Although he's given us the permission to hire an additional 250 officers between now and 2019, that's not the only solution," Williams said.

Williams says it'll also take the cooperation of citizens as well.

"We need your help Cleveland. You've stepped up in the past and we need you to continue to step up. If you have information about a violent crime that's occurred in our city you can call crime stoppers at 25-CRIME," Williams said.

The owner of one of these bars that was shot up last night is talking about possibly relocating his business to another part of town.

Furthermore, this morning a body was found in Kirtland Park, dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

According to Cleveland Police, If ruled as a homicide, this would make the 100th official murder to take place in the city.

