Storm damages football field at Margaretta High School

Sunday's storm damaged the football field at Margaretta High School in Castalia.

Erie County was one of the counties in Ohio that were under a Tornado Watch on Nov. 5

Photos from Cleveland 19 viewer Davey Kishman show the bleachers and the siding of the stadium were damaged on Sunday.

Twitter user @CoreyEvert posted a message saying his mom's neighborhood was damaged after the storm in Castalia.

Hope everybody in Castalia, OH is safe after the Tornado Warning. Some damage from the football field and my mom’s neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/4028VDaKsQ — Corey Evert (@CoreyEvert) November 5, 2017

