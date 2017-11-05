Storm damages football field at Margaretta High School - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Storm damages football field at Margaretta High School

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Sunday's storm damaged the football field at Margaretta High School in Castalia. (Source Cleveland 19 viewer Davey Kishman) Sunday's storm damaged the football field at Margaretta High School in Castalia. (Source Cleveland 19 viewer Davey Kishman)
ERIE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

Sunday's storm damaged the football field at Margaretta High School in Castalia.

Erie County was one of the counties in Ohio that were under a Tornado Watch on Nov. 5

Photos from Cleveland 19 viewer Davey Kishman show the bleachers and the siding of the stadium were damaged on Sunday.

Twitter user @CoreyEvert posted a message saying his mom's neighborhood was damaged after the storm in Castalia.

