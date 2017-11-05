Power lines down in Norwalk

Power lines are down in Norwalk. (Source WOIO)

Trees are also down in Huron County.

Cleveland 19 reporter Lacey Crisp saw someone drive over a downed power line.

Drivers should be careful while driving through the area and be on the lookout for debris.

Huron County was one of the counties that were under a Tornado Watch on Sunday.

Crews are cleaning up some of the damage from the storm.

