Thousands of people without power in Northeast Ohio

Lots of power outages in Northeast Ohio. (Source First Energy Corp)

21,000 people are without power in Northeast Ohio, as of 11 p.m. Monday.

Here are the latest numbers, by county:

ASHTABULA -- 1,909

CUYAHOGA --2,639

GEAUGA -- 1,428

HURON -- 1,105

LORAIN -- 173

MEDINA -- 994

PORTAGE -- 1,457

SUMMIT -- 11,224

First Energy spokesperson Mark Durbin said it could take days to get all the power back on.

Durbin said the big problems are wires and trees are down, leaves are covering the downed wires.

He said children should be extra careful outside in the morning if they are near downed trees or lines, they could still be active.

For a full list of power outages in Northeast Ohio you can click this link.

