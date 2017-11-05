Streets flooded in Bay Village after storm

Fallen leaves can clog drains, Cleveland 19 Meteorologist Samantha Roberts said drivers should watch for ponding on the roadways. (Source WOIO)

Streets in Bay Village are flooded after the storm on Sunday.

Cleveland 19's Beth McLeod said some places in Northeast Ohio got five inches of rain on Nov. 5.

A Tornado Watch was issued for several counties in Northeast Ohio on Sunday, the Tornado Watch has expired.

