Two fatal shootings in Cleveland under investigation

Cleveland police are investigating two fatal shootings in the city.

The first shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Police tell us one of the victims, a 32-year-old man was shot on 11409 Fidelity Avenue and later died of his injuries.

The second shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at 12525 Edmonton Avenue.

Police say the victim in this shooting is a man, who died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating both shootings.

The identities of both victims have not yet been released and no word on whether police have any suspects in custody.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.