Severe storms knock out power for thousands across Northeast Ohio

Sunday night's band of severe weather moved swiftly across northern Ohio, knocking out power to tens of thousands of residents.

As of 5:45 a.m., FirstEnergyCorp reported 47,624 customers across Ohio were left without power.

The counties with the most outages include:

Ashtabula - 1,438 customers affected

Cuyahoga - 9,840 customers affected

Geauga - 5,938 customers affected

Huron - 1,228 customers affected

Medina - 6,601 customers affected

Portage - 3,187 customers affected

Summit - 15,895 customers affected

Trumbull - 2,536 customers affected

The power outages and weather damage also prompted several school districts to cancel class Monday.

FirstEnergy spokesperson Mark Durbin said it could take days for power crews to restore power to all of the impacted neighborhoods. The biggest concerns are the downed trees that brought down the power wires, and the leaves covered the downed wires.

Children should be extra careful outside near downed trees or lines because they could still be active.

