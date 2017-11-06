LIST: School closings due to Sunday storms

Due to Sunday's severe weather, several schools and other organizations are running on a delay or canceled sessions on Monday.

Sunday night's severe weather left many areas impacted by downed trees and debris, utility poles and wires, and power outages.

A spokesperson with FirstEnergy said it could take days for crews to fully restore electricity.

The list will continue to be updated on air and online. Call your school or organization if you have any questions about the schedule.

