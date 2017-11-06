Church steeple toppled by severe weather in Bainbridge Township

A Bainbridge Township church sustained significant storm damage during the middle of service Sunday night.

Parkside Church's steeple was knocked off of the building during Sunday night's storms and powerful winds.

Churchgoers took to social media to describe what happened.

The church is located on Pettibone Road in Bainbridge Township.

The severe weather moved through Ohio Sunday, leaving thousands without power, downed trees and power poles scattered throughout neighborhoods, and forcing several schools to cancel class.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.