Buses replace RTA Red Line trains for 4 weeks during track work

Buses will replace train service between four west side RTA stations during scheduled track work that is expected to last until December.

The maintenance began on Nov. 5, and should be wrapped up by Saturday, Dec. 2.

During the work, buses will replace Red Line trains between the West 117th and Tower City stations.

The 66R buses will operate only at the West 117th, West Boulevard, and Tower City stations. The bus line will also stop near the intersection of Detroit Avenue and West 25th Street.

Eastbound passengers who board the Red Line west of the West 117th Street Station will transfer to a 66R bus at the West 117th Street Station, and head downtown.

Westbound passengers who board the Red Line east of Tower City will transfer to a 66R bus on West Prospect Avenue at West 3rd Street. At the West 117th Station, they will transfer to the Red Line.

Up to 20 minutes could be added to a one-way commute during the reroutes.

The $6.8 million project will eliminate some speed restriction zones and allow for an increase in track speeds.

