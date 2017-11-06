Father held on $250,000 bond, accused of abusing East Cleveland child

The father of a 6-year-old boy who was found wandering alone on the streets in East Cleveland was arraigned in a Cuyahoga County courtroom Monday morning.

Demershion Taylor pleaded not guilty and was handed a $250,000 bond during the hearing.

Taylor and the boy's mother, Earcielee Chisholm, were indicted in Cuyahoga County on charges of kidnapping, felonious assault, child abuse, and child endangerment.

Police say they located the 6-year-old boy near Hayden Avenue and Elsinore Avenue in East Cleveland in October. The boy's parents were not found until about eight hours later and did not even know the child disappeared.

The prosecutor said that the young boy was found with burn marks, head trauma, and scars on his back. The parents have been accused of bounding the child with tape and locking him in the basement.

The boy was hospitalized for an extended amount of time because of his injuries and from malnourishment.

(WARNING: Image may be graphic to some)

When the child was first found, he did not know his name and could only tell police that he has siblings and could be connected to someone by the name of Marion. The other children, seven of them, in the home were placed in the care of Cuyahoga County Children Services.

Taylor is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 20.

Chisholm is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

