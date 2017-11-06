Election Day 2017: Where, when, and how to vote in Northeast Ohio

Voting in the 2017 general election opens Tuesday, Nov. 7, with several heated races and contested issues on both the state and local ballots.

Cleveland's mayoral seat is up for grabs. Incumbent Mayor Frank Jackson is campaigning against Cleveland Councilman Zack Reed. The two candidates recently appeared on Cleveland 19's Wake Up Cleveland. Click here for Mayor Jackson's interview and here for Councilman Reed's appearance.

Two of the most known issues on the Ohio ballot include Marsy's Law and Issue 2.

Ohio ballot issues: What you need to know

Issue 1, or Marsy's Law, is an initiative aimed at providing constitutional rights to crime victims.

Issue 2 deals with prescription drug prices. Ad expenses have topped $65 million toward the Issue 2 drug price measure, making it the most expensive ballot campaign in state history.

Polls throughout Northeast Ohio open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's storms knocked power out for thousands of residents across northern Ohio, and forced some local Board of Elections to change polling places. Click here for a complete list of adjusted locations in Bainbridge and Parkman Townships, Brunswick, Aurora, Reminderville Village, and Twinsburg.

Otherwise, find your polling location and ballot issues below:

To vote in Ohio, you must bring one of the following valid forms of identification:

A current and valid photo identification card

A military identification

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows the voter’s name and current address.

Click here for more information from Ohio's Board of Elections.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.