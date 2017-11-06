Three men murdered Sunday in Cleveland; city now has 102 homicides for 2017

102 murders so far in 2017 in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police are investigating three fatal shootings from Sunday. Officers say all three shootings are unrelated and there have been no arrests.

Around 7:30 a.m., a 49-year-old man was found shot in the head at Kirtland Park at 1140 E. 49th Street.

Around 7:30 p.m., a man and woman were shot during a robbery attempt at 11604 Fidelity.

The male victim was shot in the stomach and died. The female, Kladijah Baker, 25, was shot twice, but survived.

And, at 9:40 p.m., a 31-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in his living room. The victim lived at 12535 Edmonton Avenue.

If you have any information, please contact Cleveland police.

In 2016, the city of Cleveland had 136 homicides and in 2015, the city of Cleveland had 120 homicides.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.