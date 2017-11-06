Straight-line winds hit Ashtabula County damaging homes

Ashtabula County is picking up the pieces, following a storm that swept through Sunday night.

The National Weather Service calls it a "macroburst," bringing winds of up to 125 miles per hour.

About 30 homes were damaged, according to the EMA.

About a dozen of those are badly damaged, they are no longer inhabitable.

Despite the strength of the storm, however, no injuries were reported.

"It's devastating. It's heartbreaking. It could happen to your family members, but to happen to your community that you're from, and live in, it's heartbreaking," said Ashtabula County Commissioner Kathryn Whittington, who lives just a mile from the damaged area.

The worst of that damage is on Route 322 in Williamsfield Township.

It's a rural farming community, and a chunk of the corn crop was destroyed, with husks and ears littering the roadway.

Cleanup crews and city officials worked for much of the day Monday, shutting down the road, which remains filled with downed power lines and debris.

A storm like this is rare, but not unheard of.

The NWS had ruled out a tornado in this part of the county by Monday afternoon.

"Just takes the right conditions. Flatlands like this, storms can happen anywhere. They don't show any preferences," said EMA Deputy Director Tim Settles.

From here, the Red Cross and local leaders are taking charge, assisting the displaced families with temporary shelter, making sure everyone has what they need.

A township trustee told Cleveland 19 News that the community center, which serves as a local polling place, will be open for Election Day tomorrow.

The storms knocked out power to the building, but they have made necessary repairs and will have a generator going, to make sure citizens here can cast their votes.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.