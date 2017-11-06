Norton Middle School student arrested for threat posted on social media

Police pull a Norton Middle School student off a school bus Monday morning, after he allegedly posted a threat on social media.

School officials were notified of the threat around 6:45 a.m. Monday and immediately contacted police.

When officers learned the student was already on a school bus heading to Norton Middle School, they boarded the bus and took the student into custody.

Norton police say the student did not have any weapons on him and had no means to carry out his threat.

The student was charged with making false alarms and suspended from school.

School officials say "threats on social media will not be tolerated and will be acted upon quickly and appropriately".

