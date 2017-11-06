FBI looking for man who robbed Garfield Heights bank wearing fishing hat

A man robbed the US Bank at 5007 Turney Road Monday afternoon.

FBI agents say the suspect entered the bank by himself around 12:20 p.m. and presented a note to the teller.

After the teller handed over the cash, the suspect fled on foot northbound on Turney Road.

No weapon was seen and nobody was injured.

The suspect is only described as a white male wearing a tan coat, gloves, fishing hat and a scarf over most of his face.

If you have any information, please contact Garfield Heights police at 216-475-5686 or the Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400.

Tip can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.