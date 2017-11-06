Northeast Ohio election boards forced to move polling locations due to storm damage

Damage caused by Sunday's major storm is forcing election boards across Northeast Ohio to temporarily shift polling locations during Election Day, which falls on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Here are the most up-to-date changes:

Cuyahoga County

Strongsville

At this time, only one location is without power: Howard Chapman Elementary School.

First Energy is working to restore power at this location, and power is expected to be restored by midnight.

Staff is working together on a contingency plan in the event power is not restored by the time polls open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. As of right now, the location will not be moved.

For the latest updates, refer to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website.

Geauga County

Bainbridge and Parkman Townships

The following polling locations in Geauga County have been moved:

Bainbridge Township Precincts F and I will be voting at the Bainbridge Town Hall, 17826 Chillicothe Rd, Chagrin Falls 44023 instead of Centerville Mills.

Parkman Township Precincts A and B will be voting at the Parkman Fire Department, 16299 Main Market, Parkman 44080, instead of Parkman Community House.

For the latest updates, refer to the Geauga County Board of Elections website.

Medina County

Brunswick

Voters who were going to vote at Kidder School will now be voting at Willets Middle School (1045 Hadcock Rd.). This is for Brunswick City precincts 1-B, 3-C & 4-E.

For the latest updates, refer to the Medina County Board of Elections.

Portage County

Aurora

The following locations are being moved due to power outages from the storms that rolled through Northeast Ohio Sunday night, according to Portage County BoE Director Faith Lyon.

Voters from Aurora City 2-A, 2-B, 4-A and 4-B originally scheduled to vote at Christ Community Chapel will vote at Harmon Middle School in the cafeteria located at 130 Aurora Hudson Road.

Voters from Aurora City 5-A and 6-B originally scheduled to vote at The Walker Building will vote at The Bertram Inn in the Garfield Room located at 600 North Aurora Road.

For the latest updates, refer to the Portage County Board of Elections website, or by calling the Board of Elections at 330-297-3511.

Summit County

After a thorough review of all polling locations in Summit County, the following polling locations are being temporarily relocated:

Reminderville Village

Precinct A will now vote at the Reminderville Fire Dept (3382 Glenwood Blvd.) instead of Heritage Hall.

Precincts B & C will also now vote at the Reminderville Fire Department (3382 Glenwod Blvd.) instead of the Reminderville Municipal Center.

City of Twinsburg

Precincts 1-A & 1-C will now vote at the Twinsburg Community Center at 10260 Ravenna Rd. instead of Bissel Elementary.

Twinsburg Township

Precinct B will now vote at the Twinsburg Township Trustees Office at 1790 Enterprise Pkwy. instead of Pinewood Gardens.

For the latest updates, refer to the Summit County Board of Elections.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.