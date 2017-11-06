Aurora: Storm rips down family's 100-foot tree, narrowly missing home

The root structure of a tree knocked over by high winds is 25 feet across

Sunday night storms hit Aurora causing widespread property damage and power outages.

Karen Walter lives in a house that's more than 150 years old in Aurora, and the tree in front of her house had been there for at least 70 years -- until Sunday.

"First we heard all the wind banging up against all the storm windows, and then the branches brushing against the house and then the tree just fell," said Walter.

It wasn't just any tree -- the tree is 100 feet tall, about 10 feet in diameter, and the root structure spanned about 25 feet. The wind blew the tree over, and it landed just inches from the front of Walter's home.

"It's pretty impressive," she said laughing.

Despite the ten-story tree in her front yard, and not knowing just how much it will cost to clean everything up, Walter said she's counting her blessings.

Her house doesn't appear to be damaged, her family is safe and, seemingly miraculously, they still have power.

She knows from looking around at the downed power lines and closed roads that not all of her neighbors are as lucky.

"We'll clean up the tree and make sure no damage to the house and then hopefully plant another little tree," said Walter.

Marty Verel spent his weekend raking leaves and cleaning up his yard, all that work erased by a few minutes of storm on Sunday night.

"There’s a lot of trees back here that have these hickory nuts and they were bouncing off the roof and then we heard this big boom," said Verel.

The boom was a tree landing on the roof of his home.

He and his family were all inside at the time, no one was injured.

He described the damage to the house.

"At first I was worried that it was just damage to the house and gutter and things like that and then when we went up into the attic we saw holes actually up in the roof that’s’ when I kind of realized: 'Oh this is more than we think it is,'" said Verel.

Everyone who spoke to Cleveland 19 said they were grateful that no one was injured.

