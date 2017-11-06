5 tornadoes touch down in Northeast Ohio during hellish storm

The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that at least five tornadoes touched down in the Cleveland area on Sunday.

The NWS said that number could grow as teams continue to survey the area.

Sunday's storm has left more than 34,000 Northeast Ohioans without power. The storm ripped trees down, destroyed and damaged homes and impacted polling stations, sending several election boards scrambling to find and publicize new locations before Election Day on Tuesday.

Tornado confirmed in Ashland County Ohio (Nov 5th) 1 N Hayesville. Max intensity unknown pending survey information. — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 6, 2017

Tornado confirmed in Erie County Ohio 1 ESE Bloomingville (Nov 5th) Max intensity EF1 100 mph. pic.twitter.com/WUoZbakHdk — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 6, 2017

Tornado confirmed in Sandusky County OH 4 WSW Castalia. EF1 intensity with max winds 100 mph. pic.twitter.com/OfTHWcqtJ8 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 6, 2017

Tornado confirmed in Crawford County Ohio (Nov 5th) near Galion. Max intensity EF1 (86mph-110mph) — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 6, 2017

