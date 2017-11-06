Northfield Village blaze destroys home, kills several family pets

Four fire departments responded to a residential blaze in Northfield Village Monday after first responders received word that someone might be trapped in the house.

Firefighters from Macedonia, Oakwood, Twinsburg and Valley rushed to Heights Avenue and quickly extinguished the fire, which left severe damage to the house.

Authorities found that no one was home during the fire, but several family pets did pass away.

No firefighters were injured during the incident.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

