Ohio: More than 500 police agencies meeting new standards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state says law enforcement agencies representing nearly eight of every 10 Ohio officers have been fully certified on new standards governing the use of deadly force and other policies.

An advisory board commissioned by Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) created the standards after a series of fatal police shootings in Ohio and nationally.

Agencies that don't meet the statewide standards as minimum policies will be listed as noncompliant on an annual list. Standards also include recruiting and hiring.

The Department of Public Safety announced Monday that North Royalty Police Department in suburban Columbus and Riverside Police Department in suburban Dayton are the latest departments to comply with the standards.

The agency says 506 departments employing over 27,000 officers have either met the standards or are in the process.

