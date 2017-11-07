NWS: 16 tornadoes touched down Sunday in parts of Ohio, Indiana, - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

NWS: 16 tornadoes touched down Sunday in parts of Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
The National Weather Service confirmed a total of 16 tornadoes that touched down in parts of Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania during Sunday's severe weather.

The NWS surveyed the storm damage across the state Monday. The severe weather and tornadoes ripped down trees, toppled power poles, and destroyed and damaged homes.

Ohio experienced four EF-2 storms, the strongest measured during Sunday's storms. A macroburst with 125 miles per hour winds was also measured in Ashtabula.

As of 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, more than 18,000 Ohio customers were still without power. The widespread power outages also affected polling places for Tuesday's general elections.

