NWS: 16 tornadoes touched down Sunday in parts of Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service confirmed a total of 16 tornadoes that touched down in parts of Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania during Sunday's severe weather.

3 more tornadoes confirmed from Sunday November 5, 2017 in IN, OH and PA for a total of 16. Up to 4 EF-2's, 8 EF-1's, and 4 EF-0's. pic.twitter.com/QbKOz7uWii — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) November 7, 2017

The NWS surveyed the storm damage across the state Monday. The severe weather and tornadoes ripped down trees, toppled power poles, and destroyed and damaged homes.

Tornado confirmed in Erie County Ohio 1 ESE Bloomingville (Nov 5th) Max intensity EF1 100 mph. pic.twitter.com/WUoZbakHdk — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 6, 2017

Tornado confirmed in Sandusky County OH 4 WSW Castalia. EF1 intensity with max winds 100 mph. pic.twitter.com/OfTHWcqtJ8 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 6, 2017

Ohio experienced four EF-2 storms, the strongest measured during Sunday's storms. A macroburst with 125 miles per hour winds was also measured in Ashtabula.

As of 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, more than 18,000 Ohio customers were still without power. The widespread power outages also affected polling places for Tuesday's general elections.

