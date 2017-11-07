Thousands of Northeast Ohio residents could be without power until Wednesday

Parts of Northeast Ohio were still without electricity Tuesday morning, days after Sunday night's severe weather and tornadoes moved swiftly through the area.

Officials from FirstEnergyCorp say those impacted could be without power through Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Tornado Watch expires for counties in Northeast Ohio, crews begin to clean up damage

As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, FirstEnergyCorp reported 18,259 customers across Ohio were left without power.

The counties with the most outages include:

Ashtabula - 554 customers affected

Cuyahoga - 2,470 customers affected

Geauga - 1,536 customers affected

Huron - 851 customers affected

Portage - 1,143 customers affected

Summit - 9,919 customers affected

The power outages also impacted several local polling places for Tuesday's general elections. Several Board of Elections were required to make last-minute decisions to move polling locations.

LIST: Affected polling places due to power outages.

FirstEnergy spokesperson Mark Durbin said it could take days for power crews to restore power to all of the impacted neighborhoods. The biggest issues are the downed trees that brought down the power wires, and the leaves that are covering the downed wires.

Children should be extra careful outside near downed trees or lines because they could still be active.

Click here for a full list of power outages from FirstEnergyCorp.

