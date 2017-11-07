LeBron James posts cryptic message on Instagram

LeBron James posted a meme on Instagram with a caption that simply says, "Mood..."

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

LeBron's social media post left people confused and questioning photo's meaning.

Like my grandpa always said: “The NBA season hasn’t started until you’re wondering what LeBron’s Instagram means." https://t.co/3TfnQ8rse0 pic.twitter.com/o1ODpM4HOU — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) November 7, 2017

Commence overreaction to a Lebron Instagram post — Kubes (@koobie97) November 7, 2017

LeBron James posts meme on Instagram that might be a message but it also might not be one https://t.co/nWqHlcaVeN — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) November 7, 2017

LeBron is the only person who really knows what the post is about, but that didn't stop the speculation and conspiracy theories.

Could the Arthur meme be directed towards former Cavs teammate Kyrie Irving after he scored 35 points in the Celtics' ninth-straight victory?

?? Lebron James (@KingJames) just posted this on his Instagram account, reacting to the Celtics winning their 9th game in a row. pic.twitter.com/x79S6Jrkcl — ??Celtics Extra (@CelticsExtra) November 7, 2017

LeBron posted this on instagram seconds after Kyrie led the Celtics to their 9th straight win. Coincidence? I think NOT pic.twitter.com/jzAoAeC5l5 — Sam Fritz (@RedSox730) November 7, 2017

Or is he frustrated with the Cavs early-season performance and 4-6 record?

LeBron posts Arthur meme on Instagram- LeBron to LA? — Owen Carpenter (@otc913) November 7, 2017

The Cavaliers return to the court Tuesday night in Cleveland against the Milwaukee Bucks.

