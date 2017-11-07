LeBron James posts cryptic message on Instagram - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James posts cryptic message on Instagram

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
LeBron James (Source: WOIO) LeBron James (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

LeBron James posted a meme on Instagram with a caption that simply says, "Mood..."

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

LeBron's social media post left people confused and questioning photo's meaning.

LeBron is the only person who really knows what the post is about, but that didn't stop the speculation and conspiracy theories.

Could the Arthur meme be directed towards former Cavs teammate Kyrie Irving after he scored 35 points in the Celtics' ninth-straight victory?

Or is he frustrated with the Cavs early-season performance and 4-6 record?

The Cavaliers return to the court Tuesday night in Cleveland against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly