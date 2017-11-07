Maple Heights police identify murder victim discovered in park

Maple Heights police are investigating a murder after a man's body was found overnight in a Maple Heights park.

Officers have identified the murder victim as 24-year-old Kylan McKenzie.

Police and paramedics were called to Stafford Park, near the intersection of Auburn Avenue and Maple Heights Boulevard, just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after a caller reported a person on the ground.

The man's body was found behind a snack shack in the park. He suffered a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

McKenzie was found wearing beige pants, a white shirt, camouflage tennis shoes, and a blue hooded zip-up jacket underneath a blue nylon jacket. He appeared to be about 5 feet 10 inches tall to 6 feet tall.

Maple Heights police and investigators from Ohio BCI are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case should contact the Maple Heights Police Department.

