Gas prices surge in Northeast Ohio before holiday travel

Drivers in the Great Lakes region may have noticed a spike in gas prices recently, and there are several reasons why prices have increased.

Just in time for the holiday travel season, gas prices are as high as they have been in years.

In Ohio, gas averages $2.67 per gallon, which compares to a $2.53 national average.

Analysts at GasBuddy.com said that prices haven't been this high since 2015, and that was because of a BP refinery outage.

In the past week, the price per gallon has increased an average of 27 cents.

The devastating Atlantic hurricane season is the first factor contributing to the price surge. Even though the storm didn't cause extensive pipe damage, the storms caused scheduling conflicts between refinery maintenance and shutdowns.

A leak in a major pipeline, which caused gas delivery to be interupted, is also adding to consumer's costs.

Lastly, the combination of the first two problems equal the third problem. Gasoline inventories are at the lowest level in more than two years.

Gas prices could drop when the pipeline leak is repaired, but for now, there is no relief in sight.

