Cleveland police looking for aggravated robbery suspect with dis - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police looking for aggravated robbery suspect with distinct hand tattoo

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Connect
Shot fired at clerk during robbery. (Source: Cleveland police) Shot fired at clerk during robbery. (Source: Cleveland police)
Aggravated robbery at Snappy Gas on Ridge Road. (Source: Cleveland police) Aggravated robbery at Snappy Gas on Ridge Road. (Source: Cleveland police)
Recognize tattoo on suspect's hand? (Source: Cleveland police) Recognize tattoo on suspect's hand? (Source: Cleveland police)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Police officers say a shot was fired at a clerk during a gas station robbery.

According to Cleveland police, the Snappy Gas at 4189 Ridge Road was robbed on Oct. 27.

During the robbery, the suspect pulled out a silver gun with a pink stripe and yelled, "give me the money" before shooting at the clerk.

The clerk was not hurt.

The suspect then fled the store in a Kia Rio.

Officers are hoping someone recognizes the suspect. He has a tattoo that covers his entire left hand. 

If you have any information, please contact Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218 or JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly