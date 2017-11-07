Cleveland police looking for aggravated robbery suspect with distinct hand tattoo

Aggravated robbery at Snappy Gas on Ridge Road. (Source: Cleveland police)

Shot fired at clerk during robbery. (Source: Cleveland police)

Police officers say a shot was fired at a clerk during a gas station robbery.

According to Cleveland police, the Snappy Gas at 4189 Ridge Road was robbed on Oct. 27.

During the robbery, the suspect pulled out a silver gun with a pink stripe and yelled, "give me the money" before shooting at the clerk.

The clerk was not hurt.

The suspect then fled the store in a Kia Rio.

Officers are hoping someone recognizes the suspect. He has a tattoo that covers his entire left hand.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218 or JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us.

