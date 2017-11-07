Former Browns NFL concussion payment would go to restitution

Former Cleveland Browns player Reggie Rucker may not see a dime of his money, if he receives anything from a potential settlement between the NFL and athletes who suffered concussions.

He'll have to use it to pay restitution for stealing from his nonviolence nonprofit groups according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Rucker's attorney previously said the 70-year-old intends to pay restitution using whatever payment he might get from a class-action settlement in the concussions matter. He is part of a National Institute of Health study that's looking into traumatic brain injuries suffered by NFL football players.

Rucker was sentenced last year to 21 months in prison and ordered to pay $110,841 for using the charities' money to pay gambling debts and personal expenses.

He also lied to the FBI when questioned about the funds. He stole nearly $150,000 from Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance Executive and Amer-I-Can from 2011 to 2015 to finance his gambling debts and personal expenses.

Part of his NFL pension payments is being garnished for restitution.

His attorney blamed Rucker's actions on a gambling addiction caused by football-related brain injuries.

