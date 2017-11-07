What's wrong with the 'i' in iPhone?

New features of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. (Source: cnet.com)

It's only been a couple of weeks since Apple released its latest operating system iOS 11, and there's already a minor bug that's pretty funny when you consider we're talking about the "i" in iPhone.

Last week Apple added a patch to make it iOS 11.1. Somewhere in that process they developed a bug.

When users are typing a lower case "i" it's being replaced with either a "?" in a box or a capital "A".

Apple has yet to put out another patch to fix the problem instead is giving out instructions to do a text replacement, meaning physically reprogramming your phone to do the correct "i".

Here are Apple's instructions:

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.