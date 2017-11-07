Akron man found with bomb-making materials in car charged in federal court

An Akron man accused of transporting explosive materials was charged in federal court Tuesday.

According to the FBI and other agencies, while talking to Akron police officers on Aug. 16, Elijah Blankenship told them he had a knife in his waistband.

While searching his car, officers found two packages of unknown powder substances, gunpowder and a pipe bomb.

A lab analysis proved the items were bomb-making materials.

Blankenship has been charged with possession of an explosive device without a license.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Attorney's Office, Northern District of Ohio, Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Akron Police Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol took part in the investigation.

