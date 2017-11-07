Young couple murdered during robbery on Cleveland's west side

A young couple was shot and killed during a robbery attempt on the city's west Sunday evening.

Cleveland police someone shot Kladijah Baker, 25, and Eric Mason at 11604 Fidelity Avenue.

Mason died at the scene.

Baker, who was shot twice, died at the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Just two weeks ago, Baker wrote in a Facebook post that she needed to move from that area because someone was always getting shot.

There are no arrests.

Baker's death raises the city of Cleveland's homicide total for 2017 to 103.

If you have any information on this double murder, please contact Cleveland police.

