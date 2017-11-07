Driver pleads guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed Lorain teenager

A Lorain man pleaded guilty to a 2015 hit-and-run crash that killed a teenager.

Damion Cheers pleaded guilty to failure to stop, vehicular homicide and driving under suspension.

The victim, Jayvian Johnson, was walking on West 23rd Street in Lorain on Oct. 18, 2015 when he was struck by the car driven by Cheers.

Johnson was walking with his girlfriend Andrea Bentley.

She told Cleveland 19 the car came out of nowhere and plowed into Johnson from behind. According to Bentley, Johnson had his earbuds in and probably didn't hear the car.

Bentley was not hurt.

Cheers was arrested several days after the crash in 2015. His attorney says he "is remorseful".

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 5 by Lorain County Court of Common Pleas Judge Silva Arredondo.

