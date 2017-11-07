Fairview Park man found guilty of murdering neighbor in 2007

After deliberating for several days, a jury found a Fairview Park man guilty of murdering his neighbor.

Timothy Sheline, 66, killed his neighbor Gwendolyn Bewley, 67, in August of 2007.

Bewley's body was found inside her burning W. 220th Street home.

Sheline strangled Bewley in her kitchen and then set her home on fire to cover up the crime.

Before the murder, Sheline had already been convicted of stealing Bewley's credit cards and making authorized purchases.

More than seven years after the murder, Fairvew Park police and the State of Ohio Fire Marshals office took a new look at the case and re-interviewed witnesses, which led to the indictment.

Sheline will now be sentenced on Nov. 29.

