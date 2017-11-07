'Operation Big Oak': 100 suspects nailed in fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine ring

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and the Columbiana County Drug Task Force in East Liverpool revealed details of a 756-count indictment filed Tuesday against 100 people in connection with a large-scale fentanyl, carfentanil, heroin, and cocaine trafficking ring.

The arrests were part of "Operation Big Oak" (Breaking Into Gangs/Opiate Addiction Knockdown).

Investigators say those accused of trafficking drugs as part of the drug trafficking organization are allegedly responsible for funneling the equivalent of approximately 1 million potentially fatal doses of carfentanil and approximately 350,000 potentially fatal doses of fentanyl into Columbiana County alone.

The drug trafficking ring is alleged to have primarily operated between Cuyahoga and Columbiana counties since 2014.

Three Cuyahoga County men, Tremaine Jackson, Jermaine Jackson and Anthony Jackson, who are the alleged ringleaders of the operation, are accused of operating the drug ring as part of the "Down the Way" street gang. They are facing multiple charges related to the trafficking of fentanyl and the trafficking of heroin and/or cocaine.

A fourth Cuyahoga County man, Allen Jackson, who was also identified as an alleged ringleader of the organization, is accused of trafficking carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine as part of the drug operation.

According to investigators, the four suspects allegedly sold the drugs to dozens of mid-level traffickers who then sold the drugs across Columbiana County.

Forty-five lower-level suspects were also indicted after investigators found that they allegedly contributed to the actions of the drug trafficking organization.

In total, the 756-count indictment lists one or more of the following charges: engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, participating in a criminal gang, aggravated trafficking in drugs (fentanyl, carfentanil, or oxycodone), aggravated trafficking in heroin, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a school, aggravated trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, attempted trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in the vicinity of a juvenile, trafficking in marijuana, assault, corrupting another with drugs, having weapons under disability, permitting drug abuse, tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs.

