Jury reaches verdict in North Ridgeville murder

A jury has found a North Ridgeville man not guilty of murdering his girlfriend, but did find him guilty of lesser charges.

Randy Hamilton, 50, was found guilty on the charges of reckless homicide, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, involuntary manslaughter and receiving stolen property.

Hamilton shot and killed Michelle Ryals, 45, on Oct. 25 at their Avon Beldon Road home in North Ridgeville.

Ryals was shot once in the chest. She had barricaded herself in the bedroom, but Hamilton barged in and shot her.

After the shooting, Hamilton called 911 and said he shot his girlfriend and wanted an ambulance.

Hamilton will be sentenced on Nov. 13 by Lorain County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Miraldi.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.