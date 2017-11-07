Fugitives wanted for Cleveland, East Cleveland murder cases captured

U.S. Marshals arrested three fugitives Tuesday, two from Northeast Ohio and one from Florida.

Merlin T. Johnson, 22, was wanted by the East Cleveland Police Department for allegedly murdering Jonathan Singletary.

Singletary, 45, was found shortly after midnight on Oct. 26 in his car on Orinoco Avenue at Manhattan Avenue in East Cleveland.

Officers were investigating a report of a man sleeping in his car but instead found Singletary with a gunshot wound.

Johnson was picked up near the 1800 Block of Nela Ave, East Cleveland.

Markus Hawkins, 30; was arrested in Cleveland. He was wanted by CPD for allegedly murdering Imarie Perez.

On Dec. 18, 2016, Perez, 28, was found in her residence with multiple stab wounds to the neck and body.

Carlos Rosario, 26, was also arrested near the 4800 Block of Briar Road, Cleveland.

Rosario was wanted by Orlando Police Department, Orlando, Florida, for sexual battery.

It is alleged that in Sept. of 2016, Rosario engaged in lewd sexual conduct with a child.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

You may also anonymously text in a tip by texting the keyword "WANTED" and your tip to TIP411 (847411).

