Cleveland pastors petition for change in wake of Texas church shooting

Several Cleveland-area pastors are speaking out about the Texas church shooting, many of them calling for new gun safety measures to prevent future mass shootings.

On Tuesday, a dozen church leaders gathered at Mt. Zion Church of Oakwood Village.

They stood shoulder-to-shoulder, saying they are praying for the victims of Sunday's shooting in Sutherland Springs.

That shooting left 26 people dead, including an 18-month-old child.

"Something needs to be done about it. We need to do more than pray about it. We need to call our congregations together to vote and continue to make these matters front page news with our people and with you," said Dr. William Meyers, pastor at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

While not all the pastors called explicitly for more gun control measures, some did spell out what changes they hoped would happen from here.

"We must continue to fight, we believe, to remove assault weapons from our streets and to strive to make the purchase of any weapon a stringent process," said Rev. Dr. Larry Macon of Mt. Zion Church of Oakwood Village.

The pastors are organizing a night of prayer and remembrance for the victims in Sunday's shooting.

The Call to Rise Up Cleveland will be held at Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday at 4 p.m.

The event is open to everyone.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.