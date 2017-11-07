How much money was spent on the mayor's race in Cleveland?

Mayor Frank Jackson outspent his challenger in the mayor of Cleveland’s race by more than four to one, according to campaign financial filings.

The filings are unaudited at this point.

They show a snapshot of what each campaign did from Aug. 24 through Oct. 18 of this year.

In the race for the top job in Cleveland, Reed's campaign started the time period with just more than $145,000, while Jackson's camp had nearly $580,000 -- about four times as much money heading into the general election.

In terms of the amount of money each campaign spent, Reed's camp doled out just more than $111,000, Jackson on the other hand, spent nearly $500,000 -- about four and a half times more than his challenger.

Each campaign spent the most amount of money on ad buys, for things like television and radio.

Reed paid out more than $31,000 in ads, and Jackson spent nearly $200,000 – that’s about $100,000 each month. Jackson spent six times as much as Reed did on these ad buys.

So far turnout for the election, in which the mayor’s seat is up for grabs, and every city council seat is contested, the turnout is slightly higher than the last off year election after a presidential race.

In 2013, the year after the last presidential race, the turnout across the county was under 16 percent. In 2017, hours before the polls close, the turnout had already topped 20 percent. More than 80,000 people voted in 2017 with absentee ballots.

It's still a big drop off from 2016, where the turnout topped 69 percent, with about a third of those votes, more than 200,000, coming from absentee ballots.

